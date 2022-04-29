UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.0 degrees centigrade and 7.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

