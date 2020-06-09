UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:36 AM

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperatures were recorded in Quetta at 21.5 degree centigrade and in Ziarat 11.0 degree centigrade on Monday.

However, rain, dust, thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted for Lasbella district during next 48 hours.

