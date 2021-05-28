Hot, dry weather to prevail in city

Very hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Very hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain with dust storm/gusty winds is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G.Khan and Multan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 42 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.