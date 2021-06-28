UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In City During Next 4 Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

The Meteorological department has forecast that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province including provincial capital during next three to four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province including provincial capital during next three to four days.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively, on Monday.

Experts suggested to avoid to go outside home and offices during heat time (12 to 4 pm) to save themselves from heatwave. They suggested to drink more water and remain at cold and covered places.

