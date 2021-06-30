Hot & dry weather to prevail in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in DG Khan, Layyah and Pothohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 43 and 30 degrees centigrade respectively on Wednesday.