Hot, dry weather to prevail in Punjab

(@imziishan)

The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during next couple of days.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded as 41 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to synoptic situation, weak moist currents are penetrating north eastern parts of the country which likely to continue in coming days.

A shallow westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight.

Health experts advised the people of southern Punjab to take all precautionary measures to avoid dehydration, abstain from hot or sugary drinks.

Agriculture experts advised the farmers to irrigate their crops as per schedule.