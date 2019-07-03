UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Punjab

The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during next couple of days.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded as 41 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to synoptic situation, weak moist currents are penetrating north eastern parts of the country which likely to continue in coming days.

A shallow westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country tonight.

Health experts advised the people of southern Punjab to take all precautionary measures to avoid dehydration, abstain from hot or sugary drinks.

Agriculture experts advised the farmers to irrigate their crops as per schedule.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Zaabi delivers UAE’s statement at 41st ..

11 minutes ago

OIC condemns the terrorist suicide attack in Inate ..

14 minutes ago

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

17 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 862 road accident ..

1 minute ago

Outcry as dozens killed in air strike on Libya mig ..

1 minute ago

Chinese vice president to address World Peace Foru ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.