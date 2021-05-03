UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Mon 03rd May 2021

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.6 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 47 per cent at 8 am and 19 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:27 am and set at 18:55 pm tomorrow.

