Hot & dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust, raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 45.

0 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 34 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 15 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:12 a.m. and set at 19:11 p.m. tomorrow.