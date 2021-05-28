Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust, raising,winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust, raising,winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44.6 degree centigrade and 29.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 31 percent at 8 am and 22 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:12 am and set at 7:11 pm tomorrow.