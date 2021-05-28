UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust, raising,winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust, raising,winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44.6 degree centigrade and 29.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 31 percent at 8 am and 22 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:12 am and set at 7:11 pm tomorrow.

Recent Stories

IIOJK under military siege to eliminate defenseles ..

4 minutes ago

Data on Sputnik V Safety for Pregnant Women Receiv ..

4 minutes ago

Jailed Russian National Vinnik's Defense Requests ..

4 minutes ago

World No Tobacco Day to be observed on May 31

4 minutes ago

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad promoted Air Marshal

4 minutes ago

Greece unveils health pass to hasten EU travel rev ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.