UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:12 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.5 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of ..

22 minutes ago

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

46 minutes ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

53 minutes ago

Financial inclusion covers 85% of adults in UAE: C ..

1 hour ago

FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications ..

1 hour ago

AED1 million emergency fund launched to empower UA ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.