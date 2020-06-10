Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:12 PM
The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.5 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.