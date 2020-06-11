UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:54 PM

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42. 3 degree centigrade and 31. 3 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.

