Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:46 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 27. 9 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.