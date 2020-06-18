Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city (corrected this news plz delete first one)

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41. 8 degree centigrade and 32.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 56 per cent at 8 am and 32 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.