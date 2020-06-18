Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city (corrected this news plz delete first one)

- Home
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:58 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41. 8 degree centigrade and 32.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 56 per cent at 8 am and 32 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.