Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW, rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.9 degree centigrade and 27.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 47 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:06 pm tomorrow.