Hot & Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Hot & dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 58 percent at 8 am and 39 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:11 am and set at 7:14 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Weather

