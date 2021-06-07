UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.5 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 28 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 7:16 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

11 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

11 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Case Concerning ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City ..

2 minutes ago

PM, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.