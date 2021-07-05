UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:46 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 27.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:16 am and set at 7:21 pm tomorrow.

