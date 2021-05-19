UrduPoint.com
Hot & Dry Weather With Chances Of Rain Forecast For The City

Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & dry weather with chances of Dust, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 26.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 48 percent at 8 am and 31 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:16 am and set at 19:05 pm tomorrow.

