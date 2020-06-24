UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of Winds Forecast For City Multan

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of winds forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38. 2 degree centigrade and 29.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 68 per cent at 8 am and 50 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:12 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

Your Thoughts and Comments

