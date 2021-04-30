UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry With Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:04 PM

Hot, dry with partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry with partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry with partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.

0 degree centigrade and 7.3 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty/dusty winds is expected at isolated places in Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Awaran and Lasbella districts during evening/night.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Qila Saifullah Awaran Qila Abdullah Ziarat

Recent Stories

Elderly Kashmiri politician, freedom struggle lead ..

few seconds

Commissioner reviews prices in Ramzan Sasta Bazaar ..

1 second ago

PFA discards substandard ghee, milk

3 seconds ago

Tarin for accelerating pace of privatization

2 minutes ago

Trendy face masks in demand to wear on Eid

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 30 Apr 2 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.