Hot, dry with partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry with partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.

0 degree centigrade and 7.3 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty/dusty winds is expected at isolated places in Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Awaran and Lasbella districts during evening/night.