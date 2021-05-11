Hot, dry with weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.5 degree centigrade and 6.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather, rain are expected at isolated places in Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Barkhan.