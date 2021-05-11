UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry With Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:34 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.5 degree centigrade and 6.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather, rain are expected at isolated places in Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Barkhan.

More Stories From Weather

