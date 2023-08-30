Open Menu

Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Wednesday while the Met. office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met. officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected over most plain areas of the country.

Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45�C while in Lahore it was 37.3�C and minimum as 24.4�C.

