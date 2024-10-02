Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sibbi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and minimum was 25.3°C.
