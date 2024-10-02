Open Menu

Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sibbi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and minimum was 25.3°C.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Bahawalpur Dadu

Recent Stories

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

2 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

2 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea

IHC disposes of Shibli Faraz's plea

2 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, c ..

Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME

22 minutes ago
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership

48 minutes ago
 ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style ..

ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day

48 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle Ea ..

Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries

22 minutes ago
 Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Gover ..

Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP

22 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue

ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue

22 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat ..

LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather