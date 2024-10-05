Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Recorded In City
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 08:12 PM
Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in Lahore city on Saturday while Meteorological Department predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in Lahore city on Saturday while Meteorological Department predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Weather officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, shallow westerly wave was likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Saturday.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast/South Balochistan, Potohar region and Kashmir during night.
Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 24.8°C.
