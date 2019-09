Hot, humid weather continues to persist in country

(@imziishan)

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country .However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated in districts of Mirpur khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country .However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated in districts of Mirpur khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded in morning of September 25, 2019; Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta and Muzafarabad nineteen, Murree sixteen and Gilgit fourteen degree centigrade.