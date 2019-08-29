UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Expected During Next 24 Hours

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, the Met office said on Thursday.

Light rain occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha and DG Khan divisions during the past 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the province.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas while monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Noorpurthal 30, Lahore (A/P 06, City 02) and Joharabad 02.

