Hot, Humid Weather Expected In City Lahore

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are still penetrating southern parts of the country and likely to continue during next 24 hours.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorm is likely in Narowal, Sialkot and surrounding areas.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.

More Stories From Weather

