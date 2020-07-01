Hot & humid weather expected in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to Meteorological department here on Wednesday,dust-raising winds was expected in Multan, D.G.

Khan and Bahawalpur.A shallow westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country whereas weak moist currents were also penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 & 29 centigrade respectively.