Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country.

While very hot and humid weather will prevail in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Jacobabad, Sibbi 48 C, Nokkundi 47C.