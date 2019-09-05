Hot, humid weather expected in next 24 hours 05 Sep 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions, the local Met office said.

On Thursday, maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 37 degree celsius.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating northeastern parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.