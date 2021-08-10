UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:33 AM

Hot, humid weather forecast

The local Met office Monday forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office Monday forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38C centigrade and 30C respectively during last 24 hours.

The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:36 am and set at 19:02 pm tomorrow.

