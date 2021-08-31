Hot, humid weather forecast

The Met Office Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21C and 10C in Ziarat .

Rain was received in Quetta, Zhob and Ziarat districts.

While rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected in districts of the province including Sherani, Zhob, Mushkhel, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Mand, Sohabtpur, Khuzdar, Awaran and its surrounding areas.