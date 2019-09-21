Hot, humid weather forecast 21 Sep 2019

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, said the Met office.

On Saturday, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degree celsius in the city. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province. However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in upper parts of the country.