Hot, Humid Weather Forecast

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast

The meteorological department here Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The meteorological department here Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Kurram districts.

Areas situated in central and southern parts would be in grip of very hot weather.

Meanwhile sunny weather is predicted in most parts of Gilgit- Baltistan during next 24 hours. Monsoon currents are also seen penetrating in northern and southern parts of the country.

More Stories From Weather

