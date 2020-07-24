Hot, humid weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,Kashmir, Pothohar region, eastern Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Sindh.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber PakhtunKhwa: Balakot 21, Bannu 04, Cherat 01, Punjab:Bahawalpur A/P 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 01), Balochistan: Barkhan 05.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperature's (C): Nokkundi 46C, Sibbi, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 44C.