Hot, humid weather forecast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Thursday forecast hot and humid weather conditions at most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Kohat, Hangu Kurram, DI.

Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Similarly, hot and humid weather conditions are expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at different parts including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, D.I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts for next 48 hours.