UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:08 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast

The Provincial Met Office Thursday forecast hot and humid weather conditions at most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Thursday forecast hot and humid weather conditions at most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Kohat, Hangu Kurram, DI.

Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Similarly, hot and humid weather conditions are expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at different parts including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, D.I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Shangla Tank

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

26 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

60 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

Kashmir acutely dangerous flash point, world's mos ..

3 minutes ago

SE SEPCO will listen on line complaints

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.