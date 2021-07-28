UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:58 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 25.

0 degrees centigrade and 16.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is expected in Chaghi, Kharan, Awaran and its surrounding areas.

Rain-thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Zhob, Sherani, Dureji and its surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Zhob Kharan Awaran Ziarat Dureji May

Recent Stories

UN Welcomes Productive US-Russia Strategic Stabili ..

31 seconds ago

'No hope' for five missing after German chemical b ..

33 seconds ago

COVID-19 vigilance committee formed

35 seconds ago

RCB serves notices to dilapidated buildings

38 seconds ago

France Continues Investigating Pegasus Spyware Sca ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP levelling allegations of rigging in AJK ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.