Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 25.

0 degrees centigrade and 16.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is expected in Chaghi, Kharan, Awaran and its surrounding areas.

Rain-thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Zhob, Sherani, Dureji and its surrounding areas.