UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.0 degrees centigrade and 10.

2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, Rain- strong wind thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in zhob, Barkhan, MusaKhel, Kohlu and its surrounding areas,As a report of Met office, rain received Zhob district.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Zhob Barkhan Kohlu Ziarat May

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

11 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

11 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Chief Welcomes IMF Approval of $650Bln SDR Allo ..

UN Chief Welcomes IMF Approval of $650Bln SDR Allocation - Spokesperson

9 seconds ago
 UN Agencies Urge Iraq to Fulfill Legal Obligations ..

UN Agencies Urge Iraq to Fulfill Legal Obligations to Stop Torture in Prisons

11 seconds ago
 Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal unt ..

Aussie sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto Soudal until 2024

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.