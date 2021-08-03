Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.0 degrees centigrade and 10.

2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, Rain- strong wind thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in zhob, Barkhan, MusaKhel, Kohlu and its surrounding areas,As a report of Met office, rain received Zhob district.