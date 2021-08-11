UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.5 degrees centigrade and 09.9 degrees centigrade in Quetta and Ziarat respectively on Wednesday.

