Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.5 degrees centigrade and 09.9 degrees centigrade in Quetta and Ziarat respectively on Wednesday.