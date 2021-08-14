UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:31 AM

The local Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.0 degrees centigrade and 10.3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

