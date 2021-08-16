Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Monday has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.0 degrees centigrade and 10.

6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday. However, Rain- strong wind thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Sherani, Barkhan, Zhob, MusaKhel, Quetta, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Loralai, Harnai, Sibi, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran and its surrounding areas,As a per the report of Met office, rain received Barkhan, Loralai and Sibi districts.

