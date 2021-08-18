UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:29 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.0 degrees centigrade and 9.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

