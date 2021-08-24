UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:36 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.5 degrees centigrade and 8.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

