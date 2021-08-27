UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:08 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.0 degrees centigrade and 9.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

EU holds orientation session for Erasmus Mundus Jo ..

EU holds orientation session for Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarships ..

4 minutes ago
 414 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

414 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet body on law okays legal proposals

Cabinet body on law okays legal proposals

4 minutes ago
 Fake pesticides worth Rs five lakh recovered

Fake pesticides worth Rs five lakh recovered

4 minutes ago
 Severe COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 2,000 in Japan - ..

Severe COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 2,000 in Japan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against accused

Court issues arrest warrants against accused

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.