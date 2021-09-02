Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.5 degrees centigrade and 10.

4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Rain received Quetta, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Sibi and Ziarat districts.

While rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at isolated districts of the province including Sherani, Zhob, Mushkhel, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Mand, Sohabtpur, Khuzdar, Awaran and it's surrounding areas.