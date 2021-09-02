UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:07 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.0 degrees centigrade and 6.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Rainfalls were received in Lasbella and Chaman districts.

While rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at isolated districts of the province including Zhob, Mushkhel, Duki, Barkhan, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Nasirabad, Mand, Lehri, Sohabtpur, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbellaand it's surrounding areas.

