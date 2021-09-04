Hot, humid weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.3 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 81 percent at 8 am and 47 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:51 am and set at 18:34 pm tomorrow.