Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City Lahore

9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:47 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for city Lahore

Mainly hot and humid weather has been forecast in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather has been forecast in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, said the Met office.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degree Celsius in the city while weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions during the last 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over Northwest Baluchistan while weak monsoon current are also penetrating in north eastern and southern parts of the country.

