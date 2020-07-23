Hot ,humid weather forecast for city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weak moist currents are expected to reach southern and northeastern parts of the country in next 24 hours.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Sialkot, Murree, Narowal and Gujranwala.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 27 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.