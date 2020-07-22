Hot, humid weather forecast for city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.1 degree centigrade and 24.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 percent at 8 a.m. and 54 percent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:25 a.m. and set at 19:15 p.m. on Thursday.